USA—parties bound by arbitration clause in franchise agreement, irrespective of later oral agreement (Mediterranea Trading Co v Giorgio Armani SpA)

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A claim filed against Giorgio Armani by its former exclusive home furnishing dealer must be arbitrated in Milan, Italy, a Florida federal judge has ruled, rejecting arguments that the claims were not subject to an arbitration clause because they stemmed from an oral contract renewal agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

