USA—Pakistan denied motion to stay ICSID award enforcement proceedings (Tethyan Copper v Pakistan)

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Pakistan denied motion to stay ICSID award enforcement proceedings (Tethyan Copper v Pakistan)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US District Court for the District of Columbia (DC) denied Pakistan's application to stay the court action to enforce a US$6bn arbitral award issued to an Australian mining company while annulment proceedings are pending. The DC federal judge expressed scepticism that the award would be overturned.

