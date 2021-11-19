USA—no vacation of ICC awards for alleged arbitrator bias in Panama canal dispute (Grupo Unidos por el Canal v Autoridad del Canal de Panamá)

Law360: A judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida refused to vacate arbitral awards issued in favour of the operator of the Panama Canal in a contentious, near decade-old dispute over a multibillion-dollar project to expand the waterway, saying that allegations of possible bias among the arbitrators were too weak.
