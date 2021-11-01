LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—no enforcement for CIETAC award upheld by Chinese court (Jiangsu Beir Decoration Materials v Angle World)

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A judge in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declined to enforce an arbitral award issued in favour of a Chinese flooring manufacturer in arbitration proceedings administered by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), deciding not to follow the approach taken by a Chinese court which concluded an underlying arbitration clause was valid even though it was not signed by both parties. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

