Legal News

USA—NJ pandemic insurance bill stalled

Published on: 10 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A New Jersey proposal that would force insurers to cover business interruption losses stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has stalled amid industry pushback and concerns about the reach of public policy during the unprecedented health crisis, experts say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

