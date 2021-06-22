menu-search
USA—NJ pandemic insurance bill clears Assembly

Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed a bill on 21 June 2021 designed to extend insurance coverage to public health crises like the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, though lawyers have said the measure could provide insurers with another litigation tool for avoiding coverage of losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

