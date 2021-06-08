menu-search
USA—Ninth Circuit withdraws decision on incense company’s arbitration application (Setty v Shrinivas Sugandhalaya)

Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has withdrawn its January 2021 decision denying an Indian businessman’s attempt to arbitrate a family dispute over incense trademarks, after his brother argued that the decision created confusion in matters requiring an interpretation of arbitration rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

