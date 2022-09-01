USA—Laos submits a notice of voluntary dismissal in award enforcement action (Laos v Baldwin)

Law360: The Government of Laos has submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal in the US District Court for the District of Idaho in its attempt to enforce a US$3.7m arbitration award against a businessman and his company over an ill-fated casino venture, one day after a federal judge ruled she lacked jurisdiction over the claim.
