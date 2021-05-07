USA—judge refuses to vacate ruling enforcing award annulled by Bolivian court (Compania de Inversiones v Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua)

Law360: A Colorado judge refused to vacate his previous ruling enforcing a $US 36.1m arbitral award issued to an investment firm following a dispute with a Mexican cement company, which was annulled following complicated, five-year-long proceedings through the Bolivian court system.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral
On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.
BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick
What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.