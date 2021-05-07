menu-search
USA—judge refuses to vacate ruling enforcing award annulled by Bolivian court (Compania de Inversiones v Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua)

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A Colorado judge refused to vacate his previous ruling enforcing a $US 36.1m arbitral award issued to an investment firm following a dispute with a Mexican cement company, which was annulled following complicated, five-year-long proceedings through the Bolivian court system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

