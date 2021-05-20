menu-search
Legal News

USA—judge refuses to dismiss claim to enforce ICSID award, but grants stay (Cube Infrastructure Fund v Spain)

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: A DC federal judge rejected Spain's request to dismiss a claim to enforce an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award against it by a group of investors and private equity funds from France and Luxembourg, but granted the state’s motion for a stay pending the determination of ICSID annulment proceedings regarding the award, and ordered the parties to provide the court with regular status updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

