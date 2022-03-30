LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—judge grants India's application to stay award enforcement proceedings (Devas v India)

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: A US federal judge granted India's application to stay enforcement proceedings for a US$111m arbitral award brought against the state by three Devas investors, entities of a Mauritius-based satellite company, ruling that India had successfully demonstrated a 'pressing need for a temporary stay'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

