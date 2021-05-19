menu-search
USA—judge denies section 1782 application in support of DIFC-LCIA arbitration in food app dispute (Food Delivery Holding v Barnes & Thornburg)

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Days after a DC federal court permitted a Luxembourg company's application for information to assist with a Dubai International Finance Centre-London Court of International Arbitration (DIFC-LCIA) arbitration initiated by the founder of Saudi Arabia's largest food delivery app, a judge in California has denied a parallel petition targeting the business law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP made pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782).

