USA—Insurers play a key role in infrastructure cyberattack defence

Published on: 09 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Several high-profile cyber attacks in the past 18 months have increased US government scrutiny and led insurers to tighten cyber policy underwriting, but experts say the insurance industry also has a role to play in improving the cyber security of critical infrastructure companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

