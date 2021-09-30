USA—ICDR awards set aside for lack of jurisdiction (Ribadeneira v New Balance Athletics)

Law360: An arbitrator was wrong to conclude he had jurisdiction over the majority shareholder of New Balance’s Peruvian distributor since the latter never signed the underlying agreement with the shoemaker, a US District Judge in Massachusetts has ruled, vacating awards issued after the deal was cancelled.
