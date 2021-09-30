LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

USA—ICDR awards set aside for lack of jurisdiction (Ribadeneira v New Balance Athletics)

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—ICDR awards set aside for lack of jurisdiction (Ribadeneira v New Balance Athletics)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: An arbitrator was wrong to conclude he had jurisdiction over the majority shareholder of New Balance’s Peruvian distributor since the latter never signed the underlying agreement with the shoemaker, a US District Judge in Massachusetts has ruled, vacating awards issued after the deal was cancelled. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More