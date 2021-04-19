Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

USA—Fourth Circuit overrules stay of Section 1782 application (Servotronics v The Boeing Company)

USA—Fourth Circuit overrules stay of Section 1782 application (Servotronics v The Boeing Company)
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Fourth Circuit overrules stay of Section 1782 application (Servotronics v The Boeing Company)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overruled a South Carolina federal judge's decision to stay an aerospace component parts maker's subpoena request against Boeing and Rolls-Royce related to a plane testing accident, saying it should continue regardless of an ongoing Supreme Court proceeding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More