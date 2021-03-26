Sign-in Help
USA—Florida appeals court reverses decision on who decides question of arbitrability (Fallang Family v PrivCap)

Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Fourth District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida set aside an order that sent a dispute over the management of a real estate investment portfolio to arbitration, holding that a general reference to the American Arbitration Association (AAA) Commercial Rules left ambiguity as to whether an arbitrator alone had authority to decide the dispute's arbitrability. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

