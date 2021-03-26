USA—Florida appeals court reverses decision on who decides question of arbitrability (Fallang Family v PrivCap)

Law360: The Fourth District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida set aside an order that sent a dispute over the management of a real estate investment portfolio to arbitration, holding that a general reference to the American Arbitration Association (AAA) Commercial Rules left ambiguity as to whether an arbitrator alone had authority to decide the dispute's arbitrability.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For
There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the
This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product
Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.