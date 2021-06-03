menu-search
USA—Fifth Circuit rules oil and gas firm waived right to arbitration (International Energy v United Energy Group)

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A Houston oil and gas consulting firm waived its right to arbitrate a dispute with a Hong Kong-based oil and gas exploration company by initially pursuing the claim in court and only changing course when it became apparent that its litigation strategy was failing, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

