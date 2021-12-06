USA—Fifth Circuit finds defendant to be instrumentality of foreign state and remands case for dismissal for lack of jurisdiction (Al-Qarqani v Saudi Arabian Oil)

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refused to enforce an US$18bn arbitral award against Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant on sovereign immunity grounds. The court found it unnecessary to consider the irregularities of the underlying arbitration.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the
Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating
AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
0330 161 1234