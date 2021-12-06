LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—Fifth Circuit finds defendant to be instrumentality of foreign state and remands case for dismissal for lack of jurisdiction (Al-Qarqani v Saudi Arabian Oil)

Published on: 06 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refused to enforce an US$18bn arbitral award against Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant on sovereign immunity grounds. The court found it unnecessary to consider the irregularities of the underlying arbitration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

