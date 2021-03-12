USA—Fifth Circuit affirms award against Venezuela (Northrop Grumman Ship Systems v Ministry of Defense of Venezuela)

Law360: Venezuela was denied its application to set aside enforcement of a $US 138m arbitral award after the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit agreed with a lower court that the proceeding could not take place in the seat designated in an underlying contract, the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
