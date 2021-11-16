LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

USA—Federal Circuit confirms arbitrability of patent dispute to be decided by arbitral tribunal (ROHM Semiconductor v MaxPower Semiconductor)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Federal Circuit confirms arbitrability of patent dispute to be decided by arbitral tribunal (ROHM Semiconductor v MaxPower Semiconductor)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a California federal judge's ruling that an arbitral tribunal must decide whether a patent dispute between semiconductor companies ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC and MaxPower Semiconductor Inc is arbitrable, rather than the court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More