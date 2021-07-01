menu-search
USA—enforcement of solar investor’s ICSID award stayed pending determination of annulment proceedings (InfraRed v Spain)

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A DC federal judge stayed a UK renewable energy investor’s efforts to confirm a International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral award against Spain, stating it may be unnecessary to wade into ‘thickly tangled legal issues’ that ‘no US court has yet resolved’ should Spain succeed in annulling the award. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

