USA—enforcement of ICSID award set aside on service grounds (Saint-Gobain v Venezuela)

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reversed a summary judgment enforcing a US$42m arbitral award issued in favour of a Saint-Gobain subsidiary in a dispute stemming from Venezuela's seizure of the company's investment in a fracking components manufacturer, citing failure to serve the state with court process effectively pursuant to the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters (Hague Convention).

