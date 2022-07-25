LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—Eleventh circuit will not set aside US$40m arbitral award over conflict claims (Tecnicas Reunidas de Talara SAC v SSK Ingenieria y Construccion SAC)

Published on: 25 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a US$40m arbitral award in an oil refinery construction dispute that involved a lawyer switching sides during arbitration, with the judges noting on 22 July 2022 that the losing side improperly waited more than a year before objecting. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

