USA—Eleventh Circuit orders arbitration in yacht contract dispute (Northup & Johnson Yachts-Ships v Royal Van Lent Shipyard)

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ordered yacht brokerage firm Northup & Johnson Yachts-Ships Inc to arbitrate claims that two yacht builders breached a contract by cutting it out of a high-end deal with two billionaire clients, depriving it of a commission. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

