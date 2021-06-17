menu-search
USA—DOJ sues to block Aon’s $US 30bn Willis Towers Watson merger

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on 16 June 2021 sued in DC federal court to block Aon plc's planned $US 30bn merger with Willis Towers Watson, saying that combining two of the 'Big Three' global insurance brokers would result in higher prices and less innovation in the industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

