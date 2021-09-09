LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
USA—dismissal motion to be filed for Supreme Court section 1782 discovery case (Servotronics v Rolls Royce)

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Counsel for aerospace parts maker Servotronics Inc have informed the US Supreme Court that it will be filing a motion to dismiss a pending application in which it had asked the court to resolve whether federal courts can order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration abroad. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

