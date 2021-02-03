USA—DC court enforces ICSID award against Venezuela (Saint-Gobain v Venezuela)

Law360: A DC federal judge has enforced a $US 43m International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award against Venezuela, rejecting the state’s arguments that it had been improperly served with the enforcement claim brought by French plastics company Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe.
