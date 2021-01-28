USA—DC court declines to enforce award in leasing dispute for lack of personal jurisdiction (UAB Skyroad Leasing v OJSC Tajik Air)

Law360: A DC federal court declined to enforce an arbitral award against Tajikistan’s state-owned airline Tajik Air following an application by Lithuanian aircraft company UAB Skyroad Leasing, finding that Tajik Air lacked the US contacts needed for the court to have jurisdiction over the airline.
