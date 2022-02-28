USA—DC Circuit dismisses law firm’s appeal and affirms IMF’s sovereign immunity (Leonard A Sacks & Associates v IMF)

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has refused to revive litigation to modify or vacate an arbitral award issued over legal fees allegedly owed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to its longtime legal counsel, deciding that the IMF has sovereign immunity despite the presence of an arbitration clause in the parties’ contract. Any waiver of the IMF’s immunity needed to be explicit, which was not the case on the facts. Indeed, the IMF’s immunity was reiterated within the arbitration clause itself. or to read the full analysis.