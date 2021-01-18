Sign-in Help
Investment treaty arbitration

USA—DC Circuit confirms award in energy payment dispute (LLC SPC Stileks v Moldova)

Published on: 18 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit enforced a $US 58m arbitral award issued against Moldova following a decade-old payment dispute with a Ukrainian energy provider, even as the European Court of Justice (ECJ) considers critical questions about the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

