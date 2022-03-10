LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—courts stay litigation between Russian company and Ukraine over award enforcement (PAO Tatneft v Ukraine)

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Federal judges in New York and Washington DC have granted a request from Ukraine and a Russian oil company to stay litigation over the enforcement of a US$112m arbitration award issued in favour of the Russian oil company in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

