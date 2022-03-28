LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—court rejects Libya’s attempts to resist enforcement of ICC award (Olin Holdings v Libya)

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Libya must pay a US$20m final arbitral award issued to a Cypriot investor after the land under its dairy and juice factory was unexpectedly seized by the government, a New York judge ruled, rejecting arguments, among other matters, that a partial jurisdictional award was 'irrational and absurd'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

