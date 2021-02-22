Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

USA—court rejects argument that JAMS arbitration agreement was unconscionable (Monster Energy v City Beverages)

USA—court rejects argument that JAMS arbitration agreement was unconscionable (Monster Energy v City Beverages)
Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—court rejects argument that JAMS arbitration agreement was unconscionable (Monster Energy v City Beverages)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A California judge rejected arguments that JAMS was biased in a dispute involving Monster Energy when it urged the US Supreme Court to clarify guidelines on arbitrator disclosure requirements, calling it ‘highly speculative’ that the ADR services provider’s position on the issue could affect its arbitrators’ impartiality. The judge ordered the parties, under their arbitration agreement, to arbitrate their dispute before JAMS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More