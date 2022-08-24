USA—court grants motion for enforcement of ICSID award (ConocoPhillips v PDVSA)

Law360: ConocoPhillips was granted approval on 19 August 2022 to enforce an US$8.5bn arbitral award against Venezuela despite the state ignoring the litigation for more than two years, after a federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled that Caracas' chances of success in an ongoing annulment proceeding were minimal.
