USA—court grants motion for enforcement of ICSID award (ConocoPhillips v PDVSA)

Published on: 24 August 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: ConocoPhillips was granted approval on 19 August 2022 to enforce an US$8.5bn arbitral award against Venezuela despite the state ignoring the litigation for more than two years, after a federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled that Caracas' chances of success in an ongoing annulment proceeding were minimal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

