USA—court dismisses motion for relief from judgment enforcing SCC arbitral award (Trajkovski Invest AB v I.Am.Plus Electronics)

Law360: A federal judge in the US District Court for the Central District of California has refused to let Will.i.am's company escape an enforced arbitration award from a Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) tribunal won by Swedish technology entrepreneurs, ruling that because the music artist's company was forced to forfeit its California business registration, it gave up its ability to appeal or litigate the ruling in the state.
