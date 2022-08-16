LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

USA—court dismisses motion for relief from judgment enforcing SCC arbitral award (Trajkovski Invest AB v I.Am.Plus Electronics)

Published on: 16 August 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—court dismisses motion for relief from judgment enforcing SCC arbitral award (Trajkovski Invest AB v I.Am.Plus Electronics)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A federal judge in the US District Court for the Central District of California has refused to let Will.i.am's company escape an enforced arbitration award from a Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) tribunal won by Swedish technology entrepreneurs, ruling that because the music artist's company was forced to forfeit its California business registration, it gave up its ability to appeal or litigate the ruling in the state. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents