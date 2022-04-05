LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—court dismisses award enforcement proceedings due to time bar (PT Rahajasa Media Internet v Indonesia)

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: A federal judge in New York has dismissed a bankrupt internet provider's application to confirm a US$16m arbitration award against the Indonesian Government, finding that the company waited too long to file the petition despite several factors its lawyers said should have extended that window. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

