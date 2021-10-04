USA—court declines to vacate ICSID Additional Facility award (Libya v Strabag)

Article summary

Law360: Libya failed to persuade a federal judge in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to vacate an €83m (US$96.2m) International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral award issued to an Austrian construction business after the company’s infrastructure projects were halted and its equipment stolen or destroyed during the Libyan revolution in 2011. The arbitration was conducted pursuant to the ICSID Additional Facility Rules and seated in Washington, DC. or to read the full analysis.