USA—attempt to set aside ICSID award saves state from default (Koch Minerals v Venezuela)

Published on: 24 December 2020
Published by: Law360
Law360: Venezuela has avoided being found in default after waiting more than a year to respond to a claim filed by two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates to enforce a more than US$400 m arbitral award against the state, as proceedings to have the award annulled remain ongoing.

