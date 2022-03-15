LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

USA—appeals court denies motion to dismiss award enforcement proceedings (Process and Industrial Develop v Nigeria)

Published on: 15 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—appeals court denies motion to dismiss award enforcement proceedings (Process and Industrial Develop v Nigeria)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (DC) denied Nigeria’s motion to dismiss award enforcement proceedings brought against it by an engineering company while ruling that an order from the state's courts setting the award aside 'has no bearing' on the US DC district court's jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More