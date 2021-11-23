LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US and Turkey settle differences in digital tax dispute

Published on: 23 11월 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Turkey and the US signed a deal under which Turkey will roll back digital service taxes that largely landed on US tech companies, duplicating an earlier agreement reached with a handful of European countries. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

