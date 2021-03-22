Sign-in Help
US Supreme Court will consider Section 1782 discovery question (Servotronics v Rolls Royce)

Published on: 22 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Supreme Court has accepted a petition asking it to resolve whether US law allows federal courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, taking on a case brought by an aerospace parts maker seeking information for a $US 12.8m arbitration seated in England over an engine fire.

