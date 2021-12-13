LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

US Supreme court to consider section 1782 discovery question (ZF Automotive US v Luxshare Ltd; AlixPartners v The Fund for Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States)

Published on: 13 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • US Supreme court to consider section 1782 discovery question (ZF Automotive US v Luxshare Ltd; AlixPartners v The Fund for Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States)

Article summary

Law360: The US Supreme Court is set to resolve a 3-2 circuit split over whether federal district courts can order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration outside the US, taking up the question for a second time on 17 December 2021 after another case raising the same question was abandoned earlier in 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More