US Supreme court to consider section 1782 discovery question (ZF Automotive US v Luxshare Ltd; AlixPartners v The Fund for Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States)

Law360: The US Supreme Court is set to resolve a 3-2 circuit split over whether federal district courts can order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration outside the US, taking up the question for a second time on 17 December 2021 after another case raising the same question was abandoned earlier in 2021.
