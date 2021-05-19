menu-search
US Supreme Court to consider federal court’s power to vacate arbitration awards where basis for jurisdiction is that underlying dispute involved a federal question (Badgerow v Walters)

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Supreme Court has decided that it will analyse the extent to which the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) gives federal judges jurisdiction to vacate arbitration awards, marking the Supreme Court’s latest foray into the nuances of the Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

