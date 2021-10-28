US Supreme Court stay may indicate interest in considering section 1782 discovery (ZF Automotive US v Luxshare)

Article summary

Law360: The US Supreme Court stayed an order issued by a federal court pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782) obligating an American unit of auto parts maker, ZF Automotive US Inc Group, to provide evidence for use in arbitration in Germany. This case is among a group of US cases that has raised questions about the applicability of section 1782 which is of significant interest to international arbitration practitioners. or to read the full analysis.