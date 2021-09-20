US Supreme Court may have another opportunity to consider Section 1782 discovery question (The Fund for Protection of Investor Rights in Foreign States v AlixPartners)

Article summary

Law360: The US Supreme Court will be asked to scrutinise a decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granting a petition seeking evidence for use in arbitration against Lithuania, giving the court another chance to assess section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782) which allows federal courts to order discovery for certain foreign proceedings. or to read the full analysis.