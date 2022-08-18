LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US Second Circuit limits jurisdictional reach over foreign banks (Daou v BLC Bank, S.A.L)

Published on: 18 August 2022
  US Second Circuit limits jurisdictional reach over foreign banks (Daou v BLC Bank, S.A.L)
  • Background
  • The Second Circuit's decision
  • Implications

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Banks around the world routinely transmit money into and out of New York, a global financial and commercial center. The Second Circuit's recent opinion in Daou v BLC Bank, S.A.L. serves as a reminder that New York courts will not open their doors and exercise personal jurisdiction over foreign banks absent a specific connection between the banks' activities in New York and a plaintiff's claims. Seth Kruglak, partner, Victoria Corder partner, Ashley Slater, associate at Norton Rose Fulbright analyse the recent judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

