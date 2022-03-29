LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US House Oversight Committee opens Credit Suisse inquiry

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Credit Suisse to turn over documents and information about the bank's compliance with economic sanctions against Russia, citing reports that Credit Suisse asked hedge funds to destroy certain documents regarding its clients' yachts and private jets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

