US Government cleared to seize Russian oligarchs jets worth US$400m

Published on: 07 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The US Government can seize a pair of jets controlled by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a Manhattan federal court ruled on 6 June 2022, in the latest move by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to punish Kremlin insiders for the invasion of Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

