US goods to continue facing EU tariffs when imported into Northern Ireland

MLex: US goods such as orange juice, cheddar cheese and fitness machines will continue to face EU duties of 25% when imported into Northern Ireland after the end of the Brexit transition period, the European Scrutiny Committee said in a report published on 15 December 2020. The government had said that it would stop applying the EU tariffs that the EU imposed on US goods as retaliation over the Boeing-Airbus dispute, but the unilateral suspension will not apply to Northern Ireland. or to read the full analysis.