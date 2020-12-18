Sign-in Help
US goods to continue facing EU tariffs when imported into Northern Ireland

Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: MLex
US goods such as orange juice, cheddar cheese and fitness machines will continue to face EU duties of 25% when imported into Northern Ireland after the end of the Brexit transition period, the European Scrutiny Committee said in a report published on 15 December 2020. The government had said that it would stop applying the EU tariffs that the EU imposed on US goods as retaliation over the Boeing-Airbus dispute, but the unilateral suspension will not apply to Northern Ireland.

