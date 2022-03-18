LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US foreign bribery enforcement resolutions dropped in 2021, TRACE report says

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: US enforcement against foreign bribery fell to seven resolutions in 2021 from 12 in 2020, TRACE International said in its 2021 Global Enforcement Report. Non-US enforcement resolutions against foreign bribery fell less rapidly in 2021, it said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

